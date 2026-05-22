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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BULL, BURL, GOOGL

May 22, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total volume of 144,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 9,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,900 underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 7,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 333,905 contracts, representing approximately 33.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 35,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BULL options, BURL options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks
 EIX Price Target
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Seth Klarman Stock Picks-> EIX Price Target-> Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BULL
BURL
GOOGL

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