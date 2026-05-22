Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BULL, BURL, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total volume of 144,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 9,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,900 underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 7,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 333,905 contracts, representing approximately 33.4 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 35,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BULL options, BURL options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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