Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BRZE, APLS, SOUN

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 16,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,300 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 139,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 14,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
