Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BRZE, APLS, SOUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE), where a total volume of 16,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 16,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,300 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 139,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 14,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BRZE options, APLS options, or SOUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.