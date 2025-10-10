Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, MU, ANET

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 137,695 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 6,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 40,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,200 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options, MU options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
