Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLDR, AMC, CEG

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 155,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 24,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 14,202 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLDR options, AMC options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
