Markets
BLDR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLDR, AMC, CEG

January 09, 2026 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR), where a total volume of 9,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 925,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 155,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 24,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 14,202 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLDR options, AMC options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SCZ YTD Return
 OESX Split History
 SMA Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SCZ YTD Return-> OESX Split History-> SMA Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLDR
AMC
CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.