Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLDR, AMC, CEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR), where a total volume of 9,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 925,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 155,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 24,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 14,202 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLDR options, AMC options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

