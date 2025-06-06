Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, COIN, BUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 195,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5300 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5300 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 208,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 16,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 16,118 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 121.6% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, COIN options, or BUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.