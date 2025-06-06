Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, COIN, BUR

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 195,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5300 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 208,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 16,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 16,118 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 121.6% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, COIN options, or BUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Communications Services Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PKB
 WM RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Communications Services Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PKB-> WM RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
COIN
BUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.