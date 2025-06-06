Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, COIN, BUR

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 208,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 16,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 16,118 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 121.6% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, COIN options, or BUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
