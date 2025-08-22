Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BHVN, SJM, BBW

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) options are showing a volume of 6,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
