Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BHVN, SJM, BBW

August 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total volume of 9,447 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 944,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) options are showing a volume of 6,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

