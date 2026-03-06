Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BE, SMR, SNOW

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 57,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 123,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 41,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 39,765 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
