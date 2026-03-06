Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BE, SMR, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 57,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 123,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 41,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 39,765 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

