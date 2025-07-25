Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBWI, TNET, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total of 27,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 23,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 2,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 19,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, TNET options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.