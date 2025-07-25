Markets
BBWI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBWI, TNET, ADBE

July 25, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total of 27,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 23,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 2,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 19,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, TNET options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INLF
 TKC Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NEE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INLF-> TKC Price Target-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NEE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI
TNET
ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.