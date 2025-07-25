Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBWI, TNET, ADBE

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 2,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 19,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, TNET options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INLF
TKC Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NEE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.