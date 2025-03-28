Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, NEM, FL

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 54,110 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 3,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 23,777 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
