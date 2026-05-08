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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, GOOG, AMAT

May 08, 2026 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 230,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 40,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 117,534 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 12,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 36,229 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 13,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, GOOG options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of DAN
 Semiconductors Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of DAN-> Semiconductors Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
GOOG
AMAT

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