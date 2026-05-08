Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, GOOG, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 230,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 40,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 117,534 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 12,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 36,229 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 13,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, GOOG options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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