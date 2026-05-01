Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, UAL, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 30,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 3,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 39,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 15,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, UAL options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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