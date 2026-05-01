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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, UAL, CRWD

May 01, 2026 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 30,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 39,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 15,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, UAL options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
 JMSB YTD Return
 Canada Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> JMSB YTD Return-> Canada Stock Articles-> More articles by this source->

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BA
UAL
CRWD

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