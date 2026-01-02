Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, NVDA, DUOL

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.5 million contracts, representing approximately 247.3 million underlying shares or approximately 151.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 298,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 21,672 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 151% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,600 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, NVDA options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
