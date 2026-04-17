Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, UNH, JBL

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 128,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 14,465 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 132.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, UNH options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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