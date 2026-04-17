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AZO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, UNH, JBL

April 17, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 2,209 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 150,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 128,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 14,465 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 132.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, UNH options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Option Articles
 Funds Holding CAAP
 Airlines Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Option Articles-> Funds Holding CAAP-> Airlines Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZO
UNH
JBL

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