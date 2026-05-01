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AXSM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, FIVN, TLN

May 01, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total of 6,091 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.2% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 723,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 18,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) options are showing a volume of 5,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, FIVN options, or TLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Alerts
 Institutional Holders of PEXL
 Dividend Growth Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Alerts-> Institutional Holders of PEXL-> Dividend Growth Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXSM
FIVN
TLN

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