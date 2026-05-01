Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, FIVN, TLN

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 18,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) options are showing a volume of 5,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, FIVN options, or TLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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