Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, FIVN, TLN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total of 6,091 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.2% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 723,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 18,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) options are showing a volume of 5,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, FIVN options, or TLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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