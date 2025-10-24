Markets
AXP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, VRSN, DKNG

October 24, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 5,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 141,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 11,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, VRSN options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:
BNK Invest
