Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, VRSN, DKNG

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 5,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 141,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 11,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
