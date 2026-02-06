Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, IBM, PB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 13,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,649 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) options are showing a volume of 5,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 560,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of PB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of PB. Below is a chart showing PB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

