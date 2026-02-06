Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, IBM, PB

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,649 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) options are showing a volume of 5,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 560,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of PB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of PB. Below is a chart showing PB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, IBM options, or PB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of PTNR
Institutional Holders of RAL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DVXK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.