AXP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, IBM, PB

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 13,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,649 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) options are showing a volume of 5,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 560,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of PB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of PB. Below is a chart showing PB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
