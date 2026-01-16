Markets
AVAV

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVAV, PNC, CHWY

January 16, 2026 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 10,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 14,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) options are showing a volume of 46,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, PNC options, or CHWY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of USIN
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LAAC
 NQS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of USIN-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LAAC-> NQS Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVAV
PNC
CHWY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.