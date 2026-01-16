Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVAV, PNC, CHWY

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 14,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) options are showing a volume of 46,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
