Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVAV, PNC, CHWY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 10,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 14,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) options are showing a volume of 46,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, PNC options, or CHWY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.