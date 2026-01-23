Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASTS, RKLB, CAVA

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 190,483 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 12,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 24,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
