Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASTS, RKLB, CAVA

January 23, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 130,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 16,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 190,483 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 12,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 24,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

