Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPF, U, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF), where a total of 1,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of APPF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 261,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of APPF. Below is a chart showing APPF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 41,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 8,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 848,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,700 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APPF options, U options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.