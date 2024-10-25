Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPF, U, HOG

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 41,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 8,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 848,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,700 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPF options, U options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SAM Historical Stock Prices
FSKR shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding CYTK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.