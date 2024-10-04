News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APOG, AMKR, FSLR

October 04, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG), where a total volume of 2,617 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 261,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 186% of APOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 140,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of APOG. Below is a chart showing APOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 26,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.4% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 25,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 31,050 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 148.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APOG options, AMKR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

