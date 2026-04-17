Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APG, CRCL, AFRM

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 179,848 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 26,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 49,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APG options, CRCL options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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