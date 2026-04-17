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APG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APG, CRCL, AFRM

April 17, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APi Group Corp (Symbol: APG), where a total of 35,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114% of APG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 18,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of APG. Below is a chart showing APG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 179,848 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 26,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 49,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APG options, CRCL options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
 EOI Historical Stock Prices
 Short Interest History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks-> EOI Historical Stock Prices-> Short Interest History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APG
CRCL
AFRM

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