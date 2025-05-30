Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANF, AMC, CELH

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 122,304 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 15,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 63,281 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 26,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
