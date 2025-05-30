Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANF, AMC, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 27,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 2,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,400 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 122,304 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 15,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 63,281 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 26,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

