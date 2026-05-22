Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, WMT, AA

May 22, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 486,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 48.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 93,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 195,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 11,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 39,167 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 100.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WMT options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks
 CAA Videos
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Seth Klarman Stock Picks-> CAA Videos-> Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
WMT
AA

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