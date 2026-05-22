Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, WMT, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 486,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 48.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026 , with 93,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 195,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 11,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 39,167 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 100.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WMT options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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