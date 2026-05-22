Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, WMT, AA

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 195,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 11,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 39,167 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 100.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WMT options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Seth Klarman Stock Picks
CAA Videos
Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.