Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, NVDA, EXE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 608,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 60.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 49,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.7 million contracts, representing approximately 172.7 million underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 177,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 35,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

