Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, NVDA, EXE

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.7 million contracts, representing approximately 172.7 million underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 177,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 35,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, NVDA options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
