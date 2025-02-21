Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMGN, AXSM, KHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 14,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 5,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 46,558 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 9,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, AXSM options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

