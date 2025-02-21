Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMGN, AXSM, KHC

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 5,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 46,558 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 9,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
