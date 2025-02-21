News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMGN, AXSM, KHC

February 21, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 14,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 5,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 46,558 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 9,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, AXSM options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
