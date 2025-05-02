Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALT, DUOL, AMD

May 02, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT), where a total of 15,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 6,373 contracts, representing approximately 637,300 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 318,678 contracts, representing approximately 31.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 47,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALT options, DUOL options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

