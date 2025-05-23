Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALK, ADBE, ETSY

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 23,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALK options, ADBE options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Trucking Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding JPX
SYNA Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.