ALK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALK, ADBE, ETSY

May 23, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 20,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,400 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 23,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

