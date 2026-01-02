Markets
ALAB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALAB, MP, RKLB

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total of 27,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,436 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 166,453 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, MP options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
 SBFG Stock Predictions
 THLV Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks-> SBFG Stock Predictions-> THLV Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALAB
MP
RKLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.