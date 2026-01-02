Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALAB, MP, RKLB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total of 27,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,436 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 166,453 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

