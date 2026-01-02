Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALAB, MP, RKLB

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,436 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 166,453 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, MP options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
SBFG Stock Predictions
THLV Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.