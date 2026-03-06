Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AI, NOVT, CRCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 76,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 16,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) saw options trading volume of 3,652 contracts, representing approximately 365,200 underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 146,388 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 8,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,300 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

