Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGX, RH, RKLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 3,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 336,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 129,589 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 12,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGX options, RH options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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