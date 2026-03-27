Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGX, RH, RKLB

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 129,589 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 12,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGX options, RH options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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