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AGX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGX, RH, RKLB

March 27, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 3,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 336,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 129,589 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 12,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGX options, RH options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 BRKS shares outstanding history
 The Ten Biggest ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> BRKS shares outstanding history-> The Ten Biggest ETFs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AGX
RH
RKLB

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