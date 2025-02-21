Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGO, MARA, AMKR

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 341,389 contracts, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares or approximately 116% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 32,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 20,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.8% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 20,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
