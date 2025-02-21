News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGO, MARA, AMKR

February 21, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total of 2,900 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 230,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,800 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 341,389 contracts, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares or approximately 116% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 32,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 20,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.8% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 20,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGO options, MARA options, or AMKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
