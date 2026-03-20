Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGNC, TLN, ALAB

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 5,613 contracts, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares or approximately 72% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 32,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, TLN options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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