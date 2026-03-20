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AGNC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGNC, TLN, ALAB

March 20, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 157,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 49,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 5,613 contracts, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares or approximately 72% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 32,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, TLN options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Consumer Shares
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GGR
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Consumer Shares-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GGR-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AGNC
TLN
ALAB

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