Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ORCL, NVRI

September 13, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 143,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 722.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 5,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 382,873 contracts, representing approximately 38.3 million underlying shares or approximately 445.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 25,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enviri Corp (Symbol: NVRI) saw options trading volume of 6,597 contracts, representing approximately 659,700 underlying shares or approximately 190.1% of NVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,100 underlying shares of NVRI. Below is a chart showing NVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, ORCL options, or NVRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

