Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ORCL, NVRI

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 382,873 contracts, representing approximately 38.3 million underlying shares or approximately 445.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 25,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enviri Corp (Symbol: NVRI) saw options trading volume of 6,597 contracts, representing approximately 659,700 underlying shares or approximately 190.1% of NVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,100 underlying shares of NVRI. Below is a chart showing NVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, ORCL options, or NVRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
