Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, AAPL, STZ

May 16, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 34,470 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 526,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 67,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 12,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

