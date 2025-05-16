Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, AAPL, STZ

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 526,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 67,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 12,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, AAPL options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
