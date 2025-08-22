Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACMR, Z, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR), where a total of 8,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 16,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 110,122 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, Z options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.