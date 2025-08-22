Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACMR, Z, MU

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 16,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 110,122 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, Z options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ADI Historical Stock Prices
VGII Options Chain
MEG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.