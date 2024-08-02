Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, ZION, AMR

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 13,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 883 contracts, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
