Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, ZION, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total volume of 36,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 12,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 13,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 883 contracts, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, ZION options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.