Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, INOD, MRNA

February 21, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 77,642 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 346% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 14,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 39,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 217.9% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,000 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 235,039 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 178.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, INOD options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
