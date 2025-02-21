Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, INOD, MRNA

Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 39,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 217.9% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,000 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 235,039 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 178.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABR options, INOD options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
