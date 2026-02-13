Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, DKNG, ENVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 33,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 132,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 9,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) saw options trading volume of 3,077 contracts, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

