Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, DKNG, ENVA

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 132,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 9,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) saw options trading volume of 3,077 contracts, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABR options, DKNG options, or ENVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding AMRI
IBKC Options Chain
IXN Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.