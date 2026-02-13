Markets
ABR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, DKNG, ENVA

February 13, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 33,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 132,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 9,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) saw options trading volume of 3,077 contracts, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, DKNG options, or ENVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding AMRI
 IBKC Options Chain
 IXN Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding AMRI-> IBKC Options Chain-> IXN Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABR
DKNG
ENVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.