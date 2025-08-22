Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, DUK, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 25,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 3,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 15,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 42,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, DUK options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.