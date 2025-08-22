Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, DUK, NKE

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 15,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 42,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, DUK options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
MLM Average Annual Return
BOOT Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.