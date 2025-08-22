Markets
ABNB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, DUK, NKE

August 22, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 25,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 15,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 42,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, DUK options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
 MLM Average Annual Return
 BOOT Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks-> MLM Average Annual Return-> BOOT Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
DUK
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.