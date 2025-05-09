Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABBV, AVPT, DE

AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT) options are showing a volume of 5,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,869 contracts, representing approximately 686,900 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, AVPT options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
