Markets
ABBV

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABBV, AVPT, DE

May 09, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 50,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT) options are showing a volume of 5,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,869 contracts, representing approximately 686,900 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, AVPT options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GASS Split History
 Funds Holding GWII
 Funds Holding LFAZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GASS Split History-> Funds Holding GWII-> Funds Holding LFAZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
AVPT
DE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.