Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, COF, CNC

October 10, 2025 — 05:59 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 845,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 84.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 55,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 35,998 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 117,652 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 100% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 25,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

