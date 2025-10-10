Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, COF, CNC

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 35,998 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 117,652 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 100% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 25,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, COF options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EPAC Average Annual Return
YUM Average Annual Return
WSC Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.