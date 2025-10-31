Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAP, JBTM, ELV

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) saw options trading volume of 2,691 contracts, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 8,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
