Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAP, JBTM, ELV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 8,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 892,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) saw options trading volume of 2,691 contracts, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 8,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, JBTM options, or ELV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

