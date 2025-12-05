Markets
AAL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, OXY, ZM

December 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 273,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 85,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 41,258 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 9,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 15,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, OXY options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

