Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, OXY, ZM

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 41,258 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 9,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 15,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, OXY options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
