Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WEN, DNUT, OEC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total volume of 92,073 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 387.4% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 58,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) options are showing a volume of 30,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 217.1% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,500 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) options are showing a volume of 6,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.1% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WEN options, DNUT options, or OEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

