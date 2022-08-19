Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STWD, COIN, ESRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total of 21,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.3% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 20,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 222,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 23,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) saw options trading volume of 13,951 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 122.2% of ESRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,700 underlying shares of ESRT. Below is a chart showing ESRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

