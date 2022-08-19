Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STWD, COIN, ESRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total of 21,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.3% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 20,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 222,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 23,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) saw options trading volume of 13,951 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 122.2% of ESRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,700 underlying shares of ESRT. Below is a chart showing ESRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
