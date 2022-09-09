Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPB, ATVI, IRTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 3,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.3% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 396,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 34,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 1,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

