Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, RAMP, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 4,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 459,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 671,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 4,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 482,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,694 contracts, representing approximately 469,400 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, RAMP options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

