Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, RAMP, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 4,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 459,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 671,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 4,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 482,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,694 contracts, representing approximately 469,400 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, RAMP options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.