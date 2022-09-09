Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, BX, NNOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 10,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 13,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) options are showing a volume of 1,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, BX options, or NNOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

