Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, BX, NNOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 10,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 13,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) options are showing a volume of 1,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RNG options, BX options, or NNOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.