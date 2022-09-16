Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RHP, CWST, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), where a total volume of 1,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of RHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of RHP. Below is a chart showing RHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST) saw options trading volume of 820 contracts, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CWST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of CWST. Below is a chart showing CWST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 57,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RHP options, CWST options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

