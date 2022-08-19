Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: R, MSGE, STAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 6,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 675,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.4% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,200 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 1,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.2% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 7,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.9% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

